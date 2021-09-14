River Road Asset Management LLC Has $38.38 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1,253.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 245,445 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $38,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1,540.0% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,755 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 100.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 80,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.25. The stock had a trading volume of 111,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,774. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.15.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.04.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

