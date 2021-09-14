River Road Asset Management LLC Has $43.21 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of NVR worth $43,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NVR by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,936,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NVR by 15.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NVR by 700.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 12.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVR traded down $16.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5,017.00. The company had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,332. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,823.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5,332.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5,106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,907.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $42.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

