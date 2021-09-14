River Road Asset Management LLC Has $53.09 Million Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 184,961 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 3.28% of Harsco worth $53,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 12.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSC. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

HSC stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.98. 1,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,760. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -579.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

