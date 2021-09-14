River Road Asset Management LLC Has $81.50 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,700 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of QUALCOMM worth $81,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.9% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.2% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.9% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 191,824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,433,000 after acquiring an additional 45,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

NASDAQ QCOM remained flat at $$143.41 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 129,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,861,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $161.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.81. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

