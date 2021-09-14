River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 137,203 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,938,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,203 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.59% of CDK Global worth $96,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 344.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 2,121.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The business had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDK Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

