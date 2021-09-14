River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 193,821 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,656,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,821 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Nielsen worth $65,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 750.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,562 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Nielsen by 1,472.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,034,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,008,000 after purchasing an additional 968,333 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 93.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,814,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,646,000 after purchasing an additional 876,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nielsen by 554.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 851,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,408,000 after purchasing an additional 721,093 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Shares of NLSN stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $20.06. 44,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,044. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

