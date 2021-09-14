River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 375,715 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375,715 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Dollar Tree worth $55,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

DLTR traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $88.39. 48,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,804. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.52. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.