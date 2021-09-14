River Road Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 24,632.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 415,795 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 1.77% of CACI International worth $106,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its holdings in CACI International by 32.4% in the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

Shares of CACI International stock traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $253.75. 901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,003. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $198.46 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.12 and a 200-day moving average of $254.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.74. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,022 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CACI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.88.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.