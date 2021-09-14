River Road Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 287,015 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Corning worth $46,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after buying an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,714,000 after buying an additional 101,734 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,810,000 after buying an additional 574,661 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,302,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,204,000 after purchasing an additional 912,238 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 36.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,784,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $154,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.