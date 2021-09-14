River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 11,110 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,110 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.83% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $70,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $903,920,000 after acquiring an additional 935,704 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,138,000 after acquiring an additional 76,764 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 963,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,841,000 after acquiring an additional 54,476 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HII traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,502. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $224.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.19.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $252,290. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

