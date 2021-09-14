River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 158,063 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,063 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $35,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,441 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,492 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 100.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,999,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,279 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.70. 108,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,546,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

