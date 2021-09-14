River Road Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,838,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,268,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 3.74% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,846,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. 3,962,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,348. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.

In other Foley Trasimene Acquisition news, major shareholder William P. Foley II purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $998,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

