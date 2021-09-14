River Road Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,836,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 205,935 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.3% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $122,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% during the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,563,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,199,000 after purchasing an additional 332,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.61. 145,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,722,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of -27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

