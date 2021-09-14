River Road Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 81,340 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $43,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $243.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.57. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $146.45 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The stock has a market cap of $119.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

