RiverFront Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $949,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

