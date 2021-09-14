RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 22,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,715,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.61 million during the quarter.
About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.