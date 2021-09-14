RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 22,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,715,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.61 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $154,701,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $134,924,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in RLX Technology by 643.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RLX Technology by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its stake in RLX Technology by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 5,311,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

