Robert E. Farrell, Jr. Sells 3,049 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $198,215.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of MORF stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.86. 163,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,257. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.20. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $93.00.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 158.61%. Morphic’s revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
About Morphic
Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.
Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.