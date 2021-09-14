Robert S. Ellin Acquires 10,000 Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Stock

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,644,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,164.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert S. Ellin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of LiveXLive Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00.

LIVX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. 409,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,472. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $254.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.23. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 45.29% and a negative return on equity of 391.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVX. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 38.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

