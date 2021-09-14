Rock Creek Group LP Acquires 15,761 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF comprises 4.2% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.47% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $28,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDEV. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 161,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 25,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 118.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

IDEV stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.00. The stock had a trading volume of 186,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,831. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.46. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $51.65 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

