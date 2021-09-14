Rock Creek Group LP Buys 18,640 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.09% of Century Communities worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 45.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Century Communities by 6.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE CCS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.47. 361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,141. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day moving average of $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.