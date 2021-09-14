Rock Creek Group LP Decreases Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Rock Creek Group LP cut its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,053 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.07% of PAR Technology worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAR. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 976,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,849,000 after buying an additional 34,725 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $14,784,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAR Technology stock traded down $11.14 on Tuesday, hitting $57.22. 14,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,594. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.33.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

