Rock Creek Group LP Decreases Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Rock Creek Group LP cut its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) by 94.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,166 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.09% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 355,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 159,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 76,795 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after buying an additional 124,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LEMB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.51. 2,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,926. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.21 and a 52-week high of $45.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46.

