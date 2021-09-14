Rock Creek Group LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rock Creek Group LP trimmed its stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,090 shares during the period. Rimini Street accounts for 1.0% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 1.29% of Rimini Street worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 755.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 659,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 136,527 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the second quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RMNI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.49. 2,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,168. The firm has a market cap of $813.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $91.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMNI. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

In related news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $95,789.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Sebastian Grady sold 5,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $47,898.84. Following the sale, the president now owns 107,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,266.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

