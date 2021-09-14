Rock Creek Group LP Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $1,967,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,864,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.52. The stock had a trading volume of 164,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,310,115. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $225.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

