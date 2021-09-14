Rock Creek Group LP Has $10.82 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Rock Creek Group LP trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 80.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604,834 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 74,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 381,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,057 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.94. 106,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,675,014. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $69.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.97.

