Rock Creek Group LP Lowers Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Rock Creek Group LP decreased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 335,000 shares during the period. Extreme Networks makes up about 0.8% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.37% of Extreme Networks worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 236,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 361,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 37,175 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 163,489 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. 2,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.00 and a beta of 1.99. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. The company had revenue of $278.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

