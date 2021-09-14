Rock Creek Group LP Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter worth about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in I-Mab by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,559 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,913,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter worth approximately $9,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $67.84. 1,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,814. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average is $66.26. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $32.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

