Rock Creek Group LP Makes New $3.76 Million Investment in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 252,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,000. International Money Express makes up approximately 0.6% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.65% of International Money Express at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in International Money Express by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IMXI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of IMXI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.55. 113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,655. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a market cap of $677.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.49. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $141,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,987.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

