Rock Creek Group LP Purchases 47,747 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,747 shares during the period. BlueLinx makes up about 0.9% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP owned 1.26% of BlueLinx worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 363.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 138,872 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BlueLinx by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after buying an additional 59,697 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 448.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 57,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Shares of BXC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,821. The stock has a market cap of $521.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $70.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $6.65. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 213.94%.

Separately, Loop Capital increased their target price on BlueLinx from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In other BlueLinx news, insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $2,241,800.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.