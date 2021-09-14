Rock Creek Group LP Sells 29,900 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Rock Creek Group LP trimmed its position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.21% of Merchants Bancorp worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

MBIN stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.08. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $45.67.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.37 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 49.14%. Analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MBIN. Raymond James lowered their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

