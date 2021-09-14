Rock Creek Group LP Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rock Creek Group LP lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,934 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.9% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,015,845 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.10. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

