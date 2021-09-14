Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 32,401 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 180.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,401 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV stock opened at $209.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.63 and a fifty-two week high of $212.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.