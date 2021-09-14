Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 33,013 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 33,013 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.36% of Herc worth $12,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Herc by 19.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. Barclays upped their target price on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $127.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.13. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $135.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

