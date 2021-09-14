Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 38,196 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,196 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $11,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL opened at $92.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.32. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

