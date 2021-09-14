Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 50,921 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 406.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,921 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.24% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $9,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 53,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 206,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,904,000 after buying an additional 32,123 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

MGC stock opened at $158.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.71. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.36 and a fifty-two week high of $161.52.

