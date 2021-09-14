Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 63,510 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,224 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,510 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,112,764,000 after buying an additional 949,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $827,218,000 after buying an additional 84,386 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 73.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after buying an additional 5,119,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Motors by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after buying an additional 2,820,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,662,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $773,274,000 after buying an additional 435,735 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM stock opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.95.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

