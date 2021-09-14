Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,536 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 505.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 143,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,352,000 after purchasing an additional 119,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 361,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $269.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.95. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

