Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ABB were worth $9,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 9.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.5% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 83,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the second quarter worth $222,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 36.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 7.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays set a $36.78 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.74.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.