Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 157,228 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,228 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 2.42% of Trinity Capital worth $9,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. 26.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Michael Lund acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of TRIN opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $419.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25. Trinity Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 109.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

