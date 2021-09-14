Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 312,586 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 137.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,586 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.39% of Utz Brands worth $11,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Utz Brands by 41.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 36.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. On average, analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.96.

Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

