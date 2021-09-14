Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,905 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $11,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,357,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 174,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,271,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after buying an additional 548,195 shares during the period. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 53,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.06.

NYSE:CNI opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.82. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

