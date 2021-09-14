Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,367 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $8,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,135,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,405,000 after acquiring an additional 275,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,140,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,633,000 after buying an additional 2,286,392 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,029,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,175,000 after buying an additional 1,561,932 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 3,426,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,277,000 after buying an additional 158,072 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,932,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,170,000 after buying an additional 17,111 shares during the period.

Shares of EWU opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.76.

