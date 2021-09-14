Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,389 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $569,000. F3Logic LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.4% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $223.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.24 and its 200-day moving average is $220.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $229.96.

