Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $12,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.86. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

