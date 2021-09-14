Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,286 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.58% of BRP Group worth $14,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group during the first quarter worth $27,808,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group during the second quarter worth $17,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BRP Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,068,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,624,000 after buying an additional 658,208 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in BRP Group during the second quarter worth $11,588,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BRP Group by 226.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after buying an additional 218,022 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE BRP opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

BRP Group Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

