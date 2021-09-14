Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 365.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,804 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the third quarter worth about $5,666,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in The Allstate by 13.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Allstate by 11.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $133.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.79. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on shares of The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

