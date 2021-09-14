Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 329.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,352 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,074 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $819,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 83,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 109,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 123,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,145,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,756,000 after purchasing an additional 26,951 shares during the period. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB opened at $75.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.94. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

