Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 163.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,952 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period.

VGSH opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.50. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $62.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

