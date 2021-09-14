Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,586 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $11,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 94,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 149,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

Shares of VFC opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $90.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.67 and its 200-day moving average is $80.98.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

