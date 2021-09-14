Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $10.16 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,883 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,534 shares of company stock valued at $33,852,311 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $154.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

